Assessing Zoetis: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zoetis, presenting an average target of $173.75, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Experiencing a 5.95% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $184.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zoetis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $180.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $165.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Andrea Alfonso UBS Lowers Neutral $170.00 $189.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoetis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zoetis's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zoetis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zoetis analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zoetis

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Zoetis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoetis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoetis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

