Assessing Williams Companies: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Williams Companies, presenting an average target of $61.25, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $58.12, the current average has increased by 5.39%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Williams Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $58.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $56.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $51.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $57.00 $56.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $63.00 $62.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Williams Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams Companies analyst ratings.

Discovering Williams Companies: A Closer Look

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Williams Companies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.2, Williams Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.