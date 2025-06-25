Assessing WEC Energy Group: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $108.25, along with a high estimate of $124.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 1.64% from the previous average price target of $106.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WEC Energy Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $100.00 $106.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $124.00 $115.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $99.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $108.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of WEC Energy Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of WEC Energy Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 34% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 7% unregulated renewable energy.

WEC Energy Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: WEC Energy Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.58.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

