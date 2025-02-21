Assessing Verisk Analytics: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $308.75, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.4% from the previous average price target of $301.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verisk Analytics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $313.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $310.00 $310.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $283.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Verisk Analytics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Verisk Analytics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Verisk Analytics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-US operations.

Verisk Analytics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Verisk Analytics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 60.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 10.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRSK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Dec 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.