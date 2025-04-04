Assessing Ubiquiti: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ubiquiti and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $385.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $440.00 and a low estimate of $222.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.73% from the previous average price target of $375.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Ubiquiti's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $440.00 $440.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $440.00 $440.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $222.00 $236.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Raises Buy $440.00 $385.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ubiquiti. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ubiquiti compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ubiquiti's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ubiquiti's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc is a wireless and wireline network equipment provider for small Internet service providers and small- and midsize-business integrators. Its product is based on two primary categories namely Service Provider Technology and Enterprise Technology. The company generates maximum revenue from Enterprise Technology. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific and South America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ubiquiti

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ubiquiti's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ubiquiti's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ubiquiti's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 57.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 11.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

