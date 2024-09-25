Assessing Tesla: Insights From 47 Financial Analysts

47 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|4
|16
|21
|0
|6
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|3
|1
|5
|0
|2
|2M Ago
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|10
|10
|0
|4
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $233.14, along with a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $24.86. This current average reflects an increase of 4.28% from the previous average price target of $223.58.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The standing of Tesla among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Tom Narayan
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$224.00
|$224.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|George Gianarikas
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$254.00
|$254.00
|George Gianarikas
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$254.00
|$254.00
|Ronald Jewsikow
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Sell
|$153.00
|$134.00
|Edison Yu
|Deutsche Bank
|Announces
|Buy
|$295.00
|-
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Adam Jonas
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$310.00
|Gordon Johnson
|GLJ Research
|Maintains
|Sell
|$24.86
|$24.86
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Alexander Potter
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Tom Narayan
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$224.00
|$227.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$245.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Adam Jonas
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$310.00
|Bill Selesky
|Argus Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|$286.00
|$286.00
|Jennifer Liang
|KGI Securities
|Announces
|Neutral
|$236.00
|-
|Dan Levy
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$220.00
|$225.00
|Ronald Jewsikow
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$134.00
|$134.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Pierre Ferragu
|New Street Research
|Announces
|Neutral
|$225.00
|-
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Hold
|$215.00
|$162.00
|Craig Irwin
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$85.00
|$85.00
|Alexander Potter
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$205.00
|Itay Michaeli
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$258.00
|$274.00
|Mark Delaney
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$230.00
|$248.00
|Gordon Johnson
|GLJ Research
|Raises
|Sell
|$24.86
|$22.86
|Ronald Jewsikow
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$134.00
|$134.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Adam Jonas
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$310.00
|Dan Levy
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$225.00
|$180.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Itay Michaeli
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$274.00
|$182.00
|Joseph Spak
|UBS
|Raises
|Sell
|$197.00
|$147.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$230.00
|$180.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Adam Jonas
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$310.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
To gain a panoramic view of Tesla's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.
Delving into Tesla's Background
Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.
Understanding the Numbers: Tesla's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Tesla displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
