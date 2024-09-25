Assessing Tesla: Insights From 47 Financial Analysts

47 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 16 21 0 6 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 5 0 2 2M Ago 0 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 10 10 0 4

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $233.14, along with a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $24.86. This current average reflects an increase of 4.28% from the previous average price target of $223.58.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Tesla among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $224.00 $224.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $254.00 $254.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $254.00 $254.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Raises Sell $153.00 $134.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $295.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $24.86 $24.86 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Outperform $280.00 $280.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $215.00 $215.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $224.00 $227.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $215.00 $215.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $286.00 $286.00 Jennifer Liang KGI Securities Announces Neutral $236.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $225.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $134.00 $134.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Neutral $225.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $215.00 $162.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $300.00 $205.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $258.00 $274.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $230.00 $248.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $24.86 $22.86 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $134.00 $134.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $180.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Outperform $280.00 $280.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Raises Neutral $274.00 $182.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $197.00 $147.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $230.00 $180.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Tesla's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.

Delving into Tesla's Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Understanding the Numbers: Tesla's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tesla displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

