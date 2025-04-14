Assessing Tenable Holdings: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $44.73, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.83%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Tenable Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $40.00|$48.00 | |Todd Weller |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Equal-Weight | $42.00|- | |Joseph Gallo |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $37.00|$45.00 | |Jonathan Ruykhaver |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $50.00|- | |Joel Fishbein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $45.00|$48.00 | |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $40.00|$47.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $48.00|$45.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $45.00|$44.00 | |Adam Borg |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $45.00|$46.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenable Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenable Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Tenable Holdings

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Tenable Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tenable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.51% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

