Assessing Teledyne Technologies: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Teledyne Technologies, presenting an average target of $576.5, a high estimate of $626.00, and a low estimate of $550.00. This current average has increased by 3.56% from the previous average price target of $556.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Teledyne Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $580.00 $535.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $626.00 - Joe Giordano TD Securities Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $550.00 $585.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teledyne Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teledyne Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teledyne Technologies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teledyne Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teledyne Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Teledyne Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teledyne Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes majority of proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Teledyne Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Teledyne Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teledyne Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teledyne Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teledyne Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDY

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 TD Securities Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.