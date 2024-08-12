Assessing Super Micro Computer's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Super Micro Computer Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Super Micro Computer Inc 25.32 5.45 2.05 6.68% $0.36 $0.6 37.87% Apple Inc 32.91 49.29 8.70 30.44% $28.2 $39.68 4.87% NetApp Inc 26.46 21.97 4.16 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 12.66 1.04 0.81 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% Pure Storage Inc 188.93 13.42 6.50 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 7.24 0.40 0.40 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 20.91 1.15 0.73 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Average 48.19 14.55 3.55 10.07% $4.97 $7.3 2.33%

By thoroughly analyzing Super Micro Computer, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 25.32 is lower than the industry average by 0.53x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.45, which is 0.37x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 2.05, which is 0.58x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.68% that is 3.39% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $360 Million, which is 0.07x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $600 Million, which indicates 0.08x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 37.87%, which surpasses the industry average of 2.33%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Super Micro Computer against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Super Micro Computer exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Super Micro Computer, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability levels. On the positive side, the high revenue growth rate stands out, showing strong potential for future performance compared to competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry.

