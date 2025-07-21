Assessing S&P Global: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $606.44, a high estimate of $632.00, and a low estimate of $575.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $593.11, the current average has increased by 2.25%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of S&P Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $625.00 $575.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $620.00 $575.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $595.00 $587.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $632.00 $627.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $592.00 $567.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $603.00 $629.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $627.00 $607.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $589.00 $616.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $575.00 $555.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of S&P Global's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of S&P Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on S&P Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Breaking Down S&P Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: S&P Global's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: S&P Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): S&P Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): S&P Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: S&P Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPGI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SPGI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.