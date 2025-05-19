Assessing Solventum: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Solventum, presenting an average target of $80.22, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a 6.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $75.11.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Solventum is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $78.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $78.00 $80.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $80.00 $84.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $73.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Neutral $82.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $71.00 $63.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $73.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $84.00 $75.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Solventum's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solventum analyst ratings.

Get to Know Solventum Better

Solventum Corp is a healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer and patient needs. The company has four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the MedSurg segment, which provides wound care and surgical solutions that are intended to accelerate healing, prevent complications, and lower the total cost of care globally.

Solventum: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Solventum displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, Solventum faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

