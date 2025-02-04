Assessing ServiceNow: Insights From 28 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 28 analysts have released ratings for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 16 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 9 0 0 1 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1211.82, with a high estimate of $1432.00 and a low estimate of $716.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.26% from the previous average price target of $1109.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of ServiceNow among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1426.00 $1432.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $1250.00 $1300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1275.00 $1200.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1210.00 $1210.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $1200.00 $1250.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1200.00 $1250.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1200.00 $1150.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1250.00 $950.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1432.00 $1071.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Sell $716.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $1300.00 $1000.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $1332.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1200.00 $1050.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1000.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1045.00 Robert Majek Raymond James Announces Outperform $1200.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1200.00 $1000.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1070.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $1100.00 $900.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1300.00 $1025.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1250.00 $1150.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1020.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $1250.00 $1100.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1150.00 $1075.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1070.00 $980.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of ServiceNow's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering ServiceNow: A Closer Look

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

ServiceNow: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

