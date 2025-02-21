Assessing Rigetti Computing: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rigetti Computing, presenting an average target of $10.7, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average reflects an increase of 131.6% from the previous average price target of $4.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Rigetti Computing by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $2.50 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $8.50 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $8.50 $4.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $12.00 - Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $4.00 $3.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Rigetti Computing's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Rigetti Computing's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rigetti Computing analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Rigetti Computing: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rigetti Computing's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -623.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.