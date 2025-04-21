Assessing ResMed: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated ResMed (NYSE:RMD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ResMed, presenting an average target of $267.0, a high estimate of $286.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.29% from the previous average price target of $263.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ResMed by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tim Rezvan |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $269.00|$280.00 | |Jonathan Block |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $240.00|$250.00 | |David Low |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $286.00|$270.00 | |Brett Fishbin |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $280.00|$266.00 | |Adam Maeder |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $260.00|$252.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ResMed's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into ResMed's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ResMed analyst ratings.

Get to Know ResMed Better

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Key Indicators: ResMed's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ResMed showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.26% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

