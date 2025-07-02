Assessing Regency Centers: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $76.75, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 1.6% from the previous average price target of $78.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Regency Centers among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $77.00 - Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $78.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $76.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $76.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Regency Centers's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Regency Centers's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Breaking Down Regency Centers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Regency Centers's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regency Centers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

