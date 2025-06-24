Assessing Parsons: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.33, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has decreased by 7.93% from the previous average price target of $87.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Parsons. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $81.00 - Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $75.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $69.00 $72.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $73.00 $76.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $85.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Parsons. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Parsons. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Parsons's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Parsons's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Parsons analyst ratings.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Breaking Down Parsons's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Parsons's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parsons's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parsons's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Parsons's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSN

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Stifel Reinstates Buy Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PSN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.