Assessing Oracle: Insights From 28 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 28 analysts shared their evaluations of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 11 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $178.25, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average has increased by 10.56% from the previous average price target of $161.22.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Oracle by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $175.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $202.00 $201.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $140.00 $120.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $195.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $202.00 $172.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $157.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $175.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $173.00 $160.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $155.00 $135.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $172.00 $160.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $140.00 $105.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $160.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $125.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Oracle's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.

Delving into Oracle's Background

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

A Deep Dive into Oracle's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

