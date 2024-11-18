Assessing Monolithic Power Systems: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Monolithic Power Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $913.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $1100.00 and a low estimate of $660.00. A decline of 0.84% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Monolithic Power Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Mobley Loop Capital Maintains Buy $660.00 $660.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $950.00 $950.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $900.00 $900.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $660.00 - Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Buy $975.00 $1100.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $950.00 $1000.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $880.00 $880.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $880.00 $880.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $994.00 $918.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $1100.00 $1000.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $1100.00 $925.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Monolithic Power Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Monolithic Power Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Monolithic Power Systems Better

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Monolithic Power Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Monolithic Power Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

