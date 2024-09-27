Assessing Medpace Hldgs: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $402.67, a high estimate of $469.00, and a low estimate of $336.00. A decline of 7.99% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Medpace Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $350.00 $420.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $345.00 $415.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $413.00 $430.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Announces Hold $415.00 - Sandy Draper Guggenheim Lowers Buy $432.00 $464.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $430.00 $469.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $336.00 $395.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $434.00 $452.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $469.00 $456.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Medpace Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medpace Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Medpace Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Medpace Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medpace Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medpace Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

