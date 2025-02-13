Assessing Kroger: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Kroger (NYSE:KR) were provided by 23 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kroger, revealing an average target of $67.35, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.81% from the previous average price target of $63.65.

The perception of Kroger by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $73.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $70.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Neutral $61.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $71.00 $69.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Announces Buy $68.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $63.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $63.00 $60.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $58.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $56.00 $52.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $69.00 $59.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $60.00 $60.00 Rob Dickerson Jefferies Raises Buy $73.00 $54.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $65.00 $62.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $63.00 $61.00

Delving into Kroger's Background

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The firm also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Financial Insights: Kroger

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kroger faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.95% in revenue growth as of 31 October, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kroger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kroger's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

