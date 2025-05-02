Assessing Janus Henderson Group: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Janus Henderson Group, revealing an average target of $42.44, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 4.76% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Janus Henderson Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $35.00 $33.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $44.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $46.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $41.00 $47.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $43.00 $57.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $44.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $42.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Janus Henderson Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Janus Henderson Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Janus Henderson Group Better

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (56% of managed assets), self-directed (23%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of September 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (2%) investment platforms constituted the company's $382.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Understanding the Numbers: Janus Henderson Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

