Assessing IBM: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

IBM (NYSE:IBM) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IBM and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $208.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average has increased by 9.44% from the previous average price target of $190.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of IBM by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $215.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $145.00 $130.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $211.00 $200.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $190.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $210.00 $190.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00

Discovering IBM: A Closer Look

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

A Deep Dive into IBM's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: IBM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

