Assessing HubSpot: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for HubSpot, revealing an average target of $650.0, a high estimate of $730.00, and a low estimate of $570.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $634.50, the current average has increased by 2.44%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HubSpot. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $640.00 $570.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $610.00 $550.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $625.00 $600.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 $700.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $570.00 $570.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 $700.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $570.00 $570.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know HubSpot Better

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Financial Insights: HubSpot

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

