Assessing Hologic: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hologic, presenting an average target of $86.6, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Observing a 0.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $86.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Hologic by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $82.00 $78.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $82.00 $82.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $92.00 $92.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $76.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $81.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hologic's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hologic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

