Assessing Harley-Davidson: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Harley-Davidson, revealing an average target of $41.6, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Experiencing a 0.95% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $42.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Harley-Davidson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $44.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Outperform $44.00 $40.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles across the custom, cruising, and touring segments, as well as related merchandise, parts, and accessories. In recent years, the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand. Its captive finance arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captured around 38% of the heavyweight domestic market in 2023.

Key Indicators: Harley-Davidson's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Harley-Davidson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, Harley-Davidson faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

