Assessing Expedia Group: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $178.12, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A 9.64% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $197.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Expedia Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $175.00 $205.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $183.00 $219.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $210.00 $230.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $143.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $135.00 $174.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $211.00 $205.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $187.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $170.00 $194.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $174.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $205.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $143.00 $199.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Greg Miller Truist Securities Raises Hold $175.00 $163.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Expedia Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Expedia Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

