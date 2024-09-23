Assessing Expedia Group: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 9 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Expedia Group, presenting an average target of $142.93, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.17% from the previous average price target of $142.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Expedia Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Greg Miller Truist Securities Announces Hold $148.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $130.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $145.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $135.00 $135.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $140.00 $140.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $137.00 $140.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $130.00 $125.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $145.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $138.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $137.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Expedia Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Expedia Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expedia Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

A Deep Dive into Expedia Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Expedia Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

