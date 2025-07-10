Assessing Exelixis: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.75, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 18.87% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Exelixis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $43.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $38.00 $36.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $40.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Exelixis's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

Get to Know Exelixis Better

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Exelixis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.62% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

