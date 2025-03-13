Assessing Evercore: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Evercore (NYSE:EVR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $321.6, a high estimate of $339.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. This current average represents a 2.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $329.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Evercore among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $306.00 $400.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $339.00 $319.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $305.00 $318.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $319.00 $339.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $339.00 $269.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Evercore's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evercore's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evercore analyst ratings.

Delving into Evercore's Background

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,380 employees at the end of 2024, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Evercore: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Evercore showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.38% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Evercore adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EVR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.