Assessing EnLink Midstream: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.44, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.72% from the previous average price target of $15.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EnLink Midstream by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Announces Neutral $15.00 - Brian Reynolds UBS Announces Neutral $16.00 - Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $16.00 $16.00 Wade Suki Capital One Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Maintains Hold $15.00 $15.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC is an integrated midstream company. The company's operating segment includes Permian; North Texas; Oklahoma; Louisiana and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Louisiana segment. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets.

Financial Milestones: EnLink Midstream's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining EnLink Midstream's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EnLink Midstream's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EnLink Midstream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EnLink Midstream's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, EnLink Midstream faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

