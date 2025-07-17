Assessing e.l.f. Beauty: Insights From 22 Financial Analysts

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 10 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated e.l.f. Beauty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $112.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.14% from the previous average price target of $96.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $114.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $113.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $110.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $130.00 $105.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $75.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $70.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $95.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $105.00 $95.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $109.00 $81.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $70.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $75.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $114.00 $105.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $85.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $84.00 $59.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $81.00 $90.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $100.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Buy $75.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of e.l.f. Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

A Deep Dive into e.l.f. Beauty's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

