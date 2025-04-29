Assessing DuPont de Nemours: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.36, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average represents a 9.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $95.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of DuPont de Nemours's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $89.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $101.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $75.00 $103.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $80.00 $100.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Maintains Overweight $81.00 $81.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $81.00 $105.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $74.00 $95.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $101.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $102.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $88.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $105.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $85.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $107.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DuPont de Nemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DuPont de Nemours's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DuPont de Nemours analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025.

DuPont de Nemours's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

