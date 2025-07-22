Assessing CVS Health: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.5, along with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.83% from the previous average price target of $74.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of CVS Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $79.00 $82.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $82.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $76.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $74.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $71.00 $67.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CVS Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CVS Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 27 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

CVS Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

