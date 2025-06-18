Assessing Charter Communications: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $425.0, a high estimate of $510.00, and a low estimate of $380.00. This current average has increased by 6.58% from the previous average price target of $398.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Charter Communications by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $425.00 $400.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $510.00 $430.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $445.00 $425.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $395.00 $385.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $380.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $430.00 $385.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $415.00 $385.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $380.00 $400.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Charter Communications's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 28 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Charter Communications: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, Charter Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

