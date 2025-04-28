Assessing Carvana: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Carvana and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $283.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $365.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.24% increase from the previous average price target of $283.22.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carvana is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Lantz |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $290.00|$310.00 | |Alexander Potter |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $230.00|$225.00 | |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Lowers |Market Outperform| $275.00|$340.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $280.00|$320.00 | |Colin Sebastian |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $200.00|$250.00 | |Rajat Gupta |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $325.00|$365.00 | |Adam Jonas |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $280.00|$260.00 | |Alexander Potter |Piper Sandler |Maintains |Overweight | $225.00|$225.00 | |Michael McGovern |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $220.00|$270.00 | |Michael Montani |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $240.00|$250.00 | |Rajat Gupta |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $365.00|$350.00 | |Chris Pierce |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $340.00|$340.00 | |Jeff Lick |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $300.00|$300.00 | |Jeff Lick |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $300.00|$300.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $320.00|$277.00 | |Michael McGovern |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $270.00|$252.00 | |Michael Baker |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $260.00|$220.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $320.00|$280.00 | |Colin Sebastian |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $250.00|$200.00 | |Chris Pierce |Needham |Raises |Buy | $340.00|$330.00 | |Seth Basham |Wedbush |Maintains |Neutral | $250.00|$250.00 | |Jeff Lick |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $300.00|$300.00 | |Rajat Gupta |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $350.00|$300.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carvana's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Carvana's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carvana analyst ratings.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Carvana: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carvana's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

