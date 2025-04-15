Assessing Bunge Global: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $83.6, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.1%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Bunge Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Thomas Palmer |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $77.00|$76.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $74.00|$90.00 | |Steve Byrne |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $87.00|$105.00 | |Benjamin Theurer |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $85.00|$95.00 | |Benjamin Theurer |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $95.00|$115.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bunge Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bunge Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bunge Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bunge Global's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bunge Global's Background

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity, a grain processor, the seller of packaged plant-based oils, producer and seller of wheat flour, bakery mixes and corn-based products in North and South America.

Key Indicators: Bunge Global's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Bunge Global's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Bunge Global's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge Global's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bunge Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bunge Global's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

