Assessing Broadcom: Insights From 25 Financial Analysts

25 analysts have shared their evaluations of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Broadcom, revealing an average target of $280.36, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.89% increase from the previous average price target of $255.13.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Broadcom among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $315.00 $310.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $276.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $265.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $280.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $240.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $304.00 $267.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $295.00 $267.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $325.00 $250.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $255.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $340.00 $223.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $315.00 $255.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $276.00 $210.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $280.00 $250.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $300.00 $250.00 Mike Harrison Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $301.00 - Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $230.00 - Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $223.00 $250.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $260.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $240.00 $260.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Broadcom's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Broadcom's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Key Indicators: Broadcom's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Broadcom's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Broadcom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

