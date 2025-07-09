Assessing Bio-Techne: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $66.71, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average represents a 19.04% decrease from the previous average price target of $82.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Bio-Techne among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Bauser TD Cowen Announces Buy $65.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $59.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $95.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $63.00 $72.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Lowers Buy $75.00 $95.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $60.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Techne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bio-Techne's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bio-Techne's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bio-Techne: A Closer Look

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Key Indicators: Bio-Techne's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bio-Techne's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.2% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

