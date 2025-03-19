Assessing Atlassian: Insights From 24 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 24 analysts have shared their insights on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 8 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $326.54, with a high estimate of $380.00 and a low estimate of $255.00. Marking an increase of 17.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $278.77.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Atlassian. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $255.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $317.00 $290.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $370.00 $245.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $275.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $330.00 $275.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $380.00 $300.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $330.00 $250.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $365.00 $315.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $375.00 $350.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $304.00 $264.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $365.00 $310.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $330.00 $250.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $370.00 $315.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $355.00 $285.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $255.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $264.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $315.00 $259.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $292.00 $255.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $310.00 $265.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $270.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $285.00 $255.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atlassian's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atlassian's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Atlassian's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

