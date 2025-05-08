Assessing Ares Management: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $170.82, along with a high estimate of $201.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. This current average has decreased by 9.18% from the previous average price target of $188.09.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ares Management by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $185.00 $165.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $156.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $182.00 $142.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $197.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $161.00 $216.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $156.00 $187.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $142.00 $217.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $201.00 $221.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $166.00 $188.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $187.00 $215.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ares Management's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Management's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ares Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

