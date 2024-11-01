Assessing Arch Capital Group: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arch Capital Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $122.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $138.00 and a low estimate of $107.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.92% increase from the previous average price target of $113.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arch Capital Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $128.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $125.00 $115.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $108.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $119.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $126.00 $110.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $134.00 $114.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $107.00 $104.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $138.00 $116.00 Charlie Lederer Citigroup Raises Neutral $114.00 $105.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $120.00 - Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Arch Capital Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

