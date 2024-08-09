Assessing Arcellx: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $81.57, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A decline of 2.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Arcellx among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $70.00 - Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $85.00 - Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcellx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcellx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arcellx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcellx analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arcellx

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Arcellx

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Arcellx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 119.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcellx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcellx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcellx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arcellx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACLX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.