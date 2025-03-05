Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.45 53.09 9.12 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 9.76 1 0.84 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% Super Micro Computer Inc 17.01 3.72 1.19 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% NetApp Inc 17.32 19.12 3.03 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 161.65 12.51 5.42 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.90 1.28 0.98 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 9.23 0.53 0.56 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 49.19 3.01 0.91 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 20.59 0.86 0.52 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 37.21 5.25 1.68 6.95% $0.43 $0.83 22.95%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 37.45 is 1.01x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.09 relative to the industry average by 10.11x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.12, which is 5.43x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% that is 51.79% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 106.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 70.2x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 3.95% compared to the industry average of 22.95%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

