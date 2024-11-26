Assessing Allstate: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 19 analysts have published ratings on Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $217.79, a high estimate of $267.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.13% from the previous average price target of $207.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allstate is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $244.00 $206.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $230.00 $209.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $267.00 $231.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $228.00 $220.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $225.00 $222.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $186.00 $175.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $216.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $187.00 $175.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $215.00 $202.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $216.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $214.00 $205.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $216.00 $215.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $207.00 $205.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $216.00 $226.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $231.00 $217.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $195.00 $191.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $220.00 $205.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $175.00 - Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $224.00 $193.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Allstate's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Allstate's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Allstate Better

Allstate is one of the largest us property-casualty insurers in the us. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Allstate

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Allstate displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Allstate faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

