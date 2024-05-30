Assertio Therapeutics’ Governance and Shareholder Decisions Update

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) has shared an announcement.

At a recent Annual Meeting, stockholders approved significant changes to the Company’s incentive plan and bylaws, including a 3.39 million share increase available for issuance and clarifications on minimum vesting for non-employee directors. Additionally, the Board updated the Bylaws to clarify stock ownership requirements for calling special meetings. Stockholders voted to elect six director nominees, approved executive compensation, and ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. However, amendments to reflect Delaware law regarding officer exculpation and to remove a voting provision in a subsidiary’s certificate of incorporation did not pass, despite majority support, as they failed to meet the required threshold of outstanding shares.

