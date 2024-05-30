News & Insights

Stocks

Assertio Therapeutics’ Governance and Shareholder Decisions Update

May 30, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) has shared an announcement.

At a recent Annual Meeting, stockholders approved significant changes to the Company’s incentive plan and bylaws, including a 3.39 million share increase available for issuance and clarifications on minimum vesting for non-employee directors. Additionally, the Board updated the Bylaws to clarify stock ownership requirements for calling special meetings. Stockholders voted to elect six director nominees, approved executive compensation, and ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. However, amendments to reflect Delaware law regarding officer exculpation and to remove a voting provision in a subsidiary’s certificate of incorporation did not pass, despite majority support, as they failed to meet the required threshold of outstanding shares.

For a thorough assessment of ASRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.