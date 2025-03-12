ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ASRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS ($ASRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $32,180,000, beating estimates of $29,247,072 by $2,932,928.

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ASRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATHER L MASON purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

BRENDAN P. O'GRADY (CEO) purchased 11,706 shares for an estimated $9,950

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

