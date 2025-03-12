ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ASRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS ($ASRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $32,180,000, beating estimates of $29,247,072 by $2,932,928.
ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ASRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HEATHER L MASON purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $60,000
- BRENDAN P. O'GRADY (CEO) purchased 11,706 shares for an estimated $9,950
ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 800,000 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,880
- UBS GROUP AG added 442,559 shares (+2586.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,513
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 357,664 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,561
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 289,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,011
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 267,269 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $315,377
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 240,426 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,435
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 237,305 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,716
