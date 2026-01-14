Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Price Target Increased by 1,306.10% to 38.19

The average one-year price target for Assertio Holdings (NasdaqCM:ASRT) has been revised to $38.19 / share. This is an increase of 1,306.10% from the prior estimate of $2.72 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.00 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 267.53% from the latest reported closing price of $10.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assertio Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRT is 0.02%, an increase of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 25,743K shares. The put/call ratio of ASRT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 8,810K shares representing 137.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,942K shares representing 45.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 42.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,927K shares representing 45.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 20.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,022K shares representing 15.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 33.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.