Is Assertio (ASRT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assertio is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 928 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ASRT has returned 31.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.5% on average. This shows that Assertio is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA). The stock is up 14.5% year-to-date.

For Aura Biosciences, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Assertio is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 143 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.3% so far this year, meaning that ASRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aura Biosciences, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 447 stocks and is ranked #139. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.6%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Assertio and Aura Biosciences, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

