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ASSA ABLOY Q1 Sales Decline

April 28, 2026 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L) released earnings for first quarter of SEK3.537 billion

The company's earnings totaled SEK3.537 billion, or SEK3.18 per share. This compares with SEK2.449 billion, or SEK3.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to SEK35.751 billion from SEK37.940 billion last year.

ASSA ABLOY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK3.537 Bln. vs. SEK2.449 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.18 vs. SEK3.20 last year. -Revenue: SEK35.751 Bln vs. SEK37.940 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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