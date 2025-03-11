ASSA ABLOY Buys Senior Architectural Systems - Quick Facts

News & Insights

March 11, 2025

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY has acquired Senior Architectural Systems, an independent supplier of aluminium windows, doors and curtain wall systems and thermally efficient fenestration systems into the commercial construction sector in the UK. SAS has some 150 employees. The main office and factory are located in Yorkshire, UK. The company noted that the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division, said: "SAS offers an innovative and high-quality range of window and door profile systems including market leading thermally efficient technology. Their portfolio will further extend the ASSA ABLOY offering in the commercial OEM market in the UK."

